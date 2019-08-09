Wyatt, Walks Snap Hops Streak

The new guys fared well for Hillsboro, but not well enough to keep the Hops' second-half win streak rollling.

Corbin Carroll, Liover Peguero and Dom Canzone all had hits in their Hops debut, but the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes turned three Logan Wyatt RBI's into a 3-2 victory over the Hops in the first game of a three-game series at Volcanoes Stadium Thursday night.

The Hops (10-4 second half, 34-18 overall) saw their season-long seven-game win streak snapped as Salem-Keizer (7-7, 33-19) ended a four-game losing streak.

After Tristin English drove in Jesus Marriaga with a base hit in the fourth inning to give Hillsboro a 1-0 lead, Wyatt answered with a solo home run off Andrew Saalfrank (0-2) to lead off the bottom of the inning, the first pro homer for the second-round draft pick out of Louisville.

Wyatt's biggest hit didn't travel nearly so far, a bloop single to right with two outs in the fifth that drove in Brandon Martorano and Hunter Bishop with the tiebreaking runs. The Volcanoes had loaded the bases on walks before the All-ACC first baseman delivered a well-placed shallow pop between second baseman Ricky Martinez and right fielder Marriaga off Hillsboro reliever Sam Lewis. Martinez nearly made an over-the-shoulder catch with his back to home plate, but the ball glanced off his glove and landed safely.

The Hops had their opportunities to tie or take the lead. English led off the sixth with a base hit but was thrown out trying to take two bases on an errant pickoff throw as Wyatt tracked down the ball and threw a missile dead on the money to third baseman Sean Roby for the out. Peguero followed with a sharp single to left, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

In the eighth, the Hops had runners at first and second with two outs when Eddie Hernandez hit a slow grounder past the mound. Second baseman Jeff Houghtby charged in and threw off-balance just in time to get Hernandez on a bang-bang play at first to end the threat.

In the ninth, the Hops again put two aboard on walks to Martinez and Marriaga, but southpaw closer Bryce Tucker fanned English looking at an 0-2 fastball to nail down his fourth save of the season.

Jasier Herrera (1-0), a 21-year-old right hander from Cartagena, Colombia picked up the win in his Northwest League debut, allowing four hits and one run in five innings with one strikeout and two walks.

English had his first three-hit game as a pro for Hillsboro. Peguero, who was fourth in the Pioneer League in batting (.364) before joining the Hops, doubled in his first at bat and finished with two hits.

Diamondbacks first-round pick Corbin Carroll, a high school draftee from Seattle making a rare first-year appearance in the Northwest League, had an infield hit in his second at bat, showing off the blistering speed that made him very attractive to scouts as he got to first base so fast that he slowed and stopped at the base on a ball fielded on the right side of the infield. Carroll was robbed of a hit later when his scorching line drive was snared by leaping Salem-Keizer shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald with a runner on and one out in the eighth inning.

The Hops and Volcanoes play game two of the series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Tune in for live coverage on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM starting at 6:30 p.m.

