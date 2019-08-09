Hawks Drop 9-3 against Eugene; Toglia Goes Yard Twice

EUGENE, OR - On a cloudy night, the runs precipitated for the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the early innings as they took the win at 9-3 over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). Michael Toglia ripped two home runs over the right field wall.

The Emeralds unleashed four runs in the top of the first inning with an RBI-single from Pedro Martinez that scored Fernando Kelli after he tripled to lead off the ballgame. Caleb Knight gathered his second double of the season on a liner to center that scored two runs and made it 3-0 Eugene. Edmond Americaan later knocked in Knight with an RBI-single that put the Emeralds four runs ahead.

In the top of the second inning, all-star center fielder Fernando Kelli homered over to left field and made it 5-0 Emeralds.

The first run for the Hawks was off a fielder's choice on Bladimir Restituyo that got Daniel Cope to cross home.

The Emeralds would later score three runs in the top of the third that would make it 8-1. Americaan followed up with his second home run of the year out towards left field that bounced off of the top of the wall for his second long ball of the season, and made it 9-1 Emeralds.

From that point, the home runs would be in favor of Michael Toglia, who hit two of them out to right field and both of them line drives that were hammered off of his bat. Those two homers now pushed Toglia to be tied for second in the Northwest League in home runs.

Toglia finished the night three-for-three with the two homers and also two walks for the Hawks.

On Friday, it'll be Micah Kaczor to start for the Hawks against Eugene at 7:15 p.m.

