AquaSox Drop Series Opener in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Tanner Morris hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Ronny Brito doubled and singled twice as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Everett AquaSox 7-5 on Thursday.

The triple by Morris, part of a three-run inning, gave the Canadians a 2-0 lead before Jesus Lopez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Morris batted 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI.

After Everett scored a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Cash Gladfelter that scored Cade Marlowe, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Patrick Frick stole home on the front end of a double-steal.

The Canadians later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

William Gaston (2-3) got the win in relief for the Canadians while Jorge Benitez (2-2) took the loss for the AquaSox.

Cesar Izturis, Jr. and Luis Joseph had two hits apiece for the AquaSox.

