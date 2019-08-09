Rested Canadians Find 7-5 Victory over Everett

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Vancouver returned from the All-Star Break rested and ready to make a final push toward the post-season and if Thursday's 7-5 victory over Everett was any indication of what is to come - the final three weeks of the regular season should be fun.

Canadians RHP Alek Manoah went three no-hit innings striking out seven in his first start in Vancouver as the Toronto Blue Jays 1st Round selection has now gone six innings of scoreless baseball since joining the team. Vancouver RHP William Gaston (2-3) grabbed the win going two innings, scattering four hits and allowing a pair of runs. The native of La Habana, Cuba walked three before he was lifted for LHP Nicolas Medina in the top of the 5th inning. Medina would also allow a pair of runs as the Aquasox hung around in Thursday's series opener never letting the Canadians get comfortable with any lead.

RHP Mike Pascoe (1.1IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 0SO) and LHP Grayson Huffman (1.0IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) came in to lock down Vancouver's 20th victory of the season.

Offensively Vancouver opened the scoring in the bottom of the 3rd inning with SS Tanner Morris providing the big blow, a two-run double that scored both 2B Ronny Brito (single) and LF Adrian Ramos (walk) helping the Canadians to a 3-0 lead.

After the Aquasox brought the game to within a run, Vancouver found a run in the bottom of the 5th when LF Adrian Ramos hustled to beat out a double play and because of that hustle, eventually scored on a double from SS Tanner Morris.

Vancouver extended its lead to 6-2 plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th inning with back-to-back doubles from RF McGreory Contreras and 2B Ronny Brito helping the Canadians to the biggest lead of the night.

Everett hung around managing a pair of runs off Canadians LHP Nicolas Medina to bring the Aquasox back to within two, but Vancouver put this game away in the bottom of the 8th inning when CF Cameron Eden led off with a double and eventually scored when Everett RHP Garrett Westberg walked SS Tanner Morris with the bases loaded.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 5-9 (.357) on the second half and move into a tie for third in the division alongside Everett (5-9). The Canadians caught a break on the out-of-town scoreboard when Spokane (7-7) came from behind in the bottom of the 9th inning to top Tri-City (7-7) 7-6 out at Avista Stadium. This means that Spokane and Tri-City are tied atop the North while both Everett and Vancouver are just two games off the pace with 24 games remaining.

Vancouver will host Everett for game two of this series on Friday, August 9th at 1:05pm as the C's send RHP Adam Kloffenstein (3-3) to the mound in his first appearance since the 2019 All-Star Game in Boise, ID (August 6).

