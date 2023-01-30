Wranglers Top Reign

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Samuel Helenius in action

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Samuel Helenius in action(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The Calgary Wranglers (30-10-2-0) scored late goals in each period to defeat the Ontario Reign (22-16-1-1) by a score of 4-1 Sunday night at Toyota Arena.

Lias Andersson netted the lone goal for Ontario in a losing effort, scoring his 20th of the season to extend his point-scoring streak to eight games. Cal Petersen started in goal for the second consecutive day and stopped 28 shots to keep the Reign within one until the Wranglers posted two late empty net goals.

Date: January 29, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Jakob Pelletier (CGY)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Matthew Phillips (CGY)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.