Wranglers Top Reign
January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Calgary Wranglers (30-10-2-0) scored late goals in each period to defeat the Ontario Reign (22-16-1-1) by a score of 4-1 Sunday night at Toyota Arena.
Lias Andersson netted the lone goal for Ontario in a losing effort, scoring his 20th of the season to extend his point-scoring streak to eight games. Cal Petersen started in goal for the second consecutive day and stopped 28 shots to keep the Reign within one until the Wranglers posted two late empty net goals.
Date: January 29, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars -
1. Jakob Pelletier (CGY)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Matthew Phillips (CGY)
W: Dustin Wolf
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Ontario Reign's Samuel Helenius in action
