Early Bird Offer for 2023-24 Amerks Full Season Ticket Memberships Now Available

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are encouraging fans to take advantage of the "Early Bird" Season Ticket Membership offer for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

Fans that put down their first monthly per seat installment can lock in their seat and take advantage of special benefits for next season. In doing so, fans will receive up to 10complimentary Amerks regular season home games for the current 2022-23 season, up to eight chances to win an authentic player jersey, access to Members-only events and more exclusive benefits.

Amerks Full Season (36 games) Membership packages start as low as $576, or just $16 per game, and come with the option of a monthly, interest-free payment plan for up to 12 months.

For a full list of benefits and to learn more about the Amerks Early Bird Membership options, fans are encouraged to visit www.amerks.com/memberships, email at memberservices@bluecrossarena.com, or call the Amerks directly at 585-454-5335.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.