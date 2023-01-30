Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (21-14-3-3; 48 pts.) at Texas Stars (23-9-6-2; 54 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. Monday evening. Iowa enters Monday's matchup in third place in the Central Division and six points behind Texas for first place.

CENTRAL SHOWDOWN

The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars last squared off on Dec. 16 and 17 at Wells Fargo Arena, with Texas taking both contests in regulation. Since those games, Iowa has gone 7-3-0-1 in 11 games against Central Division opponents. Texas has posted a 4-1-4-0 record in nine games against Central Division teams since playing Iowa. The Wild have gone 16-11-2-2 against the Central Division overall, while the Stars have gone 19-6-5-2.

POINT STREAKS

- Nic Petan tallied three assists Saturday to advance his point streak to three games (2-3=5)

- Marco Rossi is on a five-game point streak (3-5=8)

- Iowa is currently on a 10-game point streak (8-0-1-1), the team's longest since an 11-game point streak (10-0-0-1) from Jan. 18-Feb. 14, 2020

IN THE LINEUP

- Brandon Baddock and Joe Hicketts are the only two players who have appeared in all 41 Iowa games this season

- Riley Butcher, Will Butcher, Thomas Harley, and Rhett Gardner have played in all 40 games for the Stars

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.