Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Pink in the Rink Presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Pink in the Rink Knight, where the team will take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Those who are unable to attend the game can watch locally on MyLVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network), or on AHLTV with subscription.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support those in the fight against breast cancer, and everyone will receive a commemorative poster and foam puck courtesy of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada when they enter the building. Pink in the Rink Knight is presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

Two cancer survivors and patients of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada were surprised with tickets and learned that they would both take an active role at the game. Jenny Flores, diagnosed at age 37 and a breast cancer survivor, will take part in the ceremonial puck drop. Alex Garza, a two-time prostate cancer survivor, will play an intermission game with his family. Both of these inspiring survivors will represent all in the community who have been affected by cancer.

Silver Knights players will wear Pink in the Rink themed jerseys during the matchup. The jersey was designed by Foley Entertainment Group Jr. Motion Designer, Veronica Carpenter.

"Multiple women in my family have been affected by breast cancer, I wanted to honor their resilience and grace when faced with such a life-altering illness," said Carpenter. "Especially my mom, she was able to beat breast cancer in 2018. She is the strongest person I know, and I look up to her a lot. The butterfly logo on the jersey is there to represent hope and rebirth. I hope other survivors and their families will like and relate to the jersey as well."

Jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT on game day, and the auction will conclude at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can bid by visiting HSKPink.givesmart.com or texting "HSKPink" to 76278. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.

A retail version of the Pink in the Rink jersey will be available at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena, and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center on game day. Follow the Henderson Silver Knights on social media to find out when the jerseys are available. Additional Pink in the Rink apparel including a hoodie, women's tee, and youth tee will be available at The Livery leading up to the game, while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard including interactive inflatables and games, photos on the 360 cam, face painting, and a live DJ. Draft beer and popcorn will be available for $3 each on the Bell Solar Tiltyard.

Limited tickets for Pink in the Rink Knight are still available and start at just $38 for seats in the bowl, with select standing room only tickets starting at $10.

