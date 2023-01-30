Blue Jackets Recall Marcus Bjork, Assign Jake Christiansen to Monsters

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Marcus Bjork from Cleveland and assigned Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. In 18 appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen supplied 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and added 2-10-12 with 14 penalty minutes in 23 appearances for the Monsters. In 26 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Bjork posted 3-8-11 with 24 penalty minutes and added 2-5-7 with six penalty minutes in 17 appearances for the Monsters in the first action of his North American professional career.

A 6'4", 211 lb. right-shooting native of Umea, Sweden, Bjork, 25, registered 17-47-64 with 98 penalty minutes and a -23 rating in 204 appearances for Orebro HK, the Malmo Redhawks, and Brynas IF in Sweden's SHL spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Prior to his professional career, Bjork logged 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating in eight appearances for the USHL's Omaha Lancers in 2016-17.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes in 26 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 122 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Christiansen registered 18-54-72 with 61 penalty minutes and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.