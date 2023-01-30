Weekly Report: January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers trekked out into the North Division and came away with a perfect week on the road.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

23-15-2-2

Home record

12-8-1-1

Road record

11-7-1-1

Last week's record

3-0-0-0

Last 10 games

6-3-0-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

11th

Checkers 4, Comets 0

Checkers 4, Americans 2

Checkers 5, Americans 3

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Mack Guzda

1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%, 1 SO

2nd Star

Gerry Mayhew

2g, 2a

1st Star

Connor Bunnaman

3g, 1a

QUICK HITS

ROAD WARRIORS

The Checkers started their current road swing on a great note, earning three straight victories - one in Utica and two in Rochester. Charlotte has now won five consecutive games on the road and is 7-1-0-0 in their last eight contests away from home.

SHUTTING IT DOWN

Mack Guzda earned his first pro shutout on Wednesday, giving the Checkers their second clean sheet in three games. On this road swing the Checkers have given up a total of five goals over the three contests, and they have surrendered two or fewer in four of their last seven games.

BUNNAMAN AND MAYHEW CATCH FIRE

Playing alongside each other, Connor Bunnaman and Gerry Mayhew have lit up the scoresheet over the most recent stretch of games. Bunnaman is in the midst of a five-game point streak - having racked up eight points (4g, 4a) over that run - while Mayhew has seven points (5g, 2a) across that same five-game run.

CARLSSON DIALS IN

Over the last few games Lucas Carlsson has turned in one of the more impressive runs from the blue line that you'll see. The defenseman rattled off a six-game point streak that just came to an end on Saturday, piling up eight points (4g, 4a) along the way.

Carlsson's eight goals so far this season put him just one away from cracking the franchise's top 10 single-season goal total by a blue liner - Jake Bean and Mark Flood hold the record with 13 tallies.

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for fifth among league defensemen in goals (8)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (3)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for third among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Lucas Carlsson ranks fifth among league defensemen in shots on goal (101)

Johnny Ludvig is tied for fifth among league rookies and ranks third among rookie defensemen in plus-minus (+11)

Riley Bezeau ranks fifth among league rookies in penalty minutes (52)

Patrick Giles is tied for fifth among league rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for fourth among league rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Justin Sourdif is tied for ninth among league rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Johnny Ludvig ranks seventh among rookie defensemen in penalty minutes (34)

Mack Guzda is tied for seventh among rookie goalies in shutouts (1)

Mack Guzda ranks fourth among rookies goalies in goals-against average (2.55) and save percentage (.911)

Transactions

Incoming

1/29 - Mack Guzda - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

1/27 - Grigori Denisenko - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

1/27 - Cam Johnson - Assigned to Florida (ECHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 19.0% 19th

Penalty kill 85.0% 4th

Goals per game 3.00 21st

Shots per game 31.62 5th

Goals allowed per game 2.90 10th

Shots allowed per game 28.36 4th

Penalty minutes per game 12.81 17th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (36), Aleksi Heponiemi (24), Lucas Carlsson (22)

Goals Riley Nash (16), Zac Dalpe (11), Gerry Mayhew (10)

Assists Riley Nash (20), Aleksi Heponiemi (16), Santtu Kinnunen, Lucas Carlsson (14)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (5), Riley Nash (4), Three tied (3)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Anthony Bitetto, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash, Anton Levtchi (3)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (101), Santtu Kinnunen (94), Riley Nash (92)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau (52), Anthony Bitetto (50), Givani Smith (49)

Plus/minus Riley Nash, Lucas Carlsson, Johnny Ludvig (+11)

Wins Mack Guzda (10)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon, Mack Guzda (2.55)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.911)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.