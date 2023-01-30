Wranglers Wrap Up Road Trip With Win Over Reign

January 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







That's a wrap!

The Wranglers wrapped up their road swing with a trip to California to take on the Ontario Reign on Sunday evening, skating away with a 4-1 victory. With the win the Wranglers move into first place in the AHL with 30 wins (30-10-2-0) and 62 points.

Jakob Pelletier was back in the Wranglers' lineup for his first game since being recalled from the Flames, scoring a goal and adding an assist, picking up First Star of the Game honours. Matthew Phillips scored his league-leading 24th goal of the season, which held up as the game-winner, while Walker Duehr and Ben Jones both added goals into the empty net to seal the deal for Calgary.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 21 of 22 shots between the pipes to register his 25th win of the season, which leads the AHL.

CGY Goal Scorers: Jakob Pelletier - Matthew Phillips - Walker Duehr - Ben Jones

The Wranglers came out of the gates with a burst of energy to start the game, however, a hard body check popped a gate open along the boards which would require maintenance and caused a short delay. The stoppage seemed to benefit the Reign, who took the opportunity to reset after being outshot 4-1 up to that point. When play resumed, Ontario skated up the ice with numbers and Lias Andersson eventually fired home his 20th goal of the season. It's his 11th goal in his last 10 games.

1-0 Reign.

The Wranglers had a powerplay in the final two minutes of the period and Pelletier would convert to tie the game. Connor Zary worked the puck behind the net and then found Pelletier parked out front by the hash marks, where he ripped home a quick wrist shot over the glove of Petersen, which went off the bar and into the net.

The score remained tied 1-1 for the majority of the second period, but the Wranglers would jump ahead on the scoreboard late in the frame. With less than a minute to play, Phillips and Radim Zohorna escaped up the ice on a 2-on-1 and, as Phillips drove the goal, he fired the puck across the blue paint which caught a piece of goaltender Cal Petersen and redirected into the net.

2-1 Wranglers after 40 minutes.

The penalty kill came up big for Calgary in the third period, with an important kill midway through the frame. The PK shut the door throughout the game (3/3) and currently leads the AHL at 86.0 percent efficiency.

Ontario would pull their goaltender late in the game but they would not get the desired result as Calgary would score twice into the empty net. Duehr notched his third goal in his last two games and Jones slid home his 10th goal of the season to put the game out of reach.

4-1 final.

The Wranglers are back in action on February 2, 2023 when they host the Bakersfield Condors at the Scotiabank Saddledome for two games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.