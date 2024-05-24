Wotherspoon Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
May 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed forward Dade Wotherspoon (09) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Wotherspoon was the Cougars' 1st round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Martensville, SK product spent the 2023-24 season with the Martensville U15 program and owned an incredible 103 points (53-50-103) in just 27 games. The 5'11 forward collected 33 points in 11 playoff games (23-10-33).
"Dade is a strong forward who is a point-producing offence generator," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "His intuition and drive to score when in the O-zone is exceptional, but he plays effectively on both sides of the puck and has the mindset and attitude to become a dominant two-way player. We are thrilled to get Dade signed and committed to the Cougars as he will be an important part of our future. We welcome Dade and his family to the Cougar family."
The Cougars want to congratulate Dade and his family on achieving this milestone!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Warriors Battle Back But Drop Opening Match at 2024 Memorial Cup Presented by Dow - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Moose Jaw Warriors Fall in Game 1 of 2024 Memorial Cup Presented by Dow - WHL
- Pats Announce Information for 2024 Spring Development Camp - Regina Pats
- Wotherspoon Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Royals Sign 2024 Third-Round Pick Drayden Uhrina to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Alumni Spotlight: Steven Owre - Medicine Hat Tigers
- All in the Family: Easten Turko Joins Brother Brady as Wheat Kings Prospect - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Open Memorial Cup against Host Spirit - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Wotherspoon Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa
- Hudson Thornton Delivers Heart Warming Message Following 2023-2024 Season
- Mark Lamb Named Finalist for CHL Coach of the Year
- Hershey Bears Sign Zac Funk to Amateur Tryout Agreement