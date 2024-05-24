Wotherspoon Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed forward Dade Wotherspoon (09) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wotherspoon was the Cougars' 1st round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Martensville, SK product spent the 2023-24 season with the Martensville U15 program and owned an incredible 103 points (53-50-103) in just 27 games. The 5'11 forward collected 33 points in 11 playoff games (23-10-33).

"Dade is a strong forward who is a point-producing offence generator," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "His intuition and drive to score when in the O-zone is exceptional, but he plays effectively on both sides of the puck and has the mindset and attitude to become a dominant two-way player. We are thrilled to get Dade signed and committed to the Cougars as he will be an important part of our future. We welcome Dade and his family to the Cougar family."

The Cougars want to congratulate Dade and his family on achieving this milestone!

