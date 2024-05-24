Pats Announce Information for 2024 Spring Development Camp
May 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will be holding their 2024 Spring Development Camp from May 31 to June 1 at the Co-operators Centre.
Players will report to Regina on Thursday, May 30 where they will take part in registration and orientation before on-ice sessions take place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday June 1. All on-ice sessions will be held at the Co-operators Centre - C6 rink and will be open to the public, free of charge.
This years Spring Development Camp will see a mix of 2007, 2008 and 2009 prospects, with 31 total players which include three goalies, 11 defencemen and 17 forwards.
FULL ON-ICE SCHEDULE
Friday, May 31
1:15 - 2:45
7:00 - 8:30
Saturday, June 1
11:00 - 12:30
6:00 - 7:30
