Pats Announce Information for 2024 Spring Development Camp

May 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will be holding their 2024 Spring Development Camp from May 31 to June 1 at the Co-operators Centre.

Players will report to Regina on Thursday, May 30 where they will take part in registration and orientation before on-ice sessions take place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday June 1. All on-ice sessions will be held at the Co-operators Centre - C6 rink and will be open to the public, free of charge.

This years Spring Development Camp will see a mix of 2007, 2008 and 2009 prospects, with 31 total players which include three goalies, 11 defencemen and 17 forwards.

FULL ON-ICE SCHEDULE

Friday, May 31

1:15 - 2:45

7:00 - 8:30

Saturday, June 1

11:00 - 12:30

6:00 - 7:30

