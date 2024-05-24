Royals Sign 2024 Third-Round Pick Drayden Uhrina to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
May 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed 2024 third-round pick Drayden Uhrina to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Uhrina was selected fifty-third overall by the Royals in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft which took place on Thursday, May 9th.
Uhrina appeared in 25 games this season with RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15. Uhrina scored 22 goals and added 29 assists for 51 points during the 2023-24 season. The product of Winnipeg, MB. led RINK in points, while producing the sixth most points in the CSSHL U15 league. Uhrina stands at 6'0" and 153 lbs.
"Drayden is a highly skilled player that can score goals," said Royals' General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He had a strong year of development this past season capped off with being a finalist for MVP in the CSSHL. We are excited to have Drayden in Royals' colours in the near future."
