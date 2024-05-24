All in the Family: Easten Turko Joins Brother Brady as Wheat Kings Prospect

The last time a pair of brothers played for the Brandon Wheat Kings, John Quenneville and Peter Quenneville helped lead the team all the way to the WHL finals. In a couple of years, another brotherly duo might be lacing them up for the Wheat Kings, and these brothers would be playing much closer to home.

On May 9, the Wheat Kings selected defenseman Easten Turko with their third round pick, making him the second member of the Turko family to be part of their current prospect pool. Brady Turko, who the team drafted in 2022, has already made his Wheat Kings debut.

"My mind was racing all day," Easten said of the draft. "I was at POE when I got the call, we were walking into the Victoria Inn for check-in for U16 tryouts and I got a call from (Wheat Kings scout) Craig Anderson. As soon as he said 'Welcome to the Wheat Kings!' I just felt so happy that I got drafted by the hometown team."

Fittingly, it was only seconds later that Easten got another message, this one from Brady, welcoming him to the team. The two brothers are now both on the Wheat Kings' prospect list, and Brady, born in 2007, has already picked up his first WHL goal and point.

"It was pure joy for him and for myself," Brady said. "Growing up, he's always played up with me. It was great having him play with me, being a mentor to him was great. Having him drafted to Brandon is super special, not only for me but for my parents too."

Brady has grown both literally and figuratively since the Wheat Kings selected him and is one of their most promising prospects. Make no mistake, however, it was more than just the family name that got Easten selected in the third round, 59th overall. His 45 points in 32 games made him the highest scoring defenseman in the Winnipeg U15 AAA league, and he helped the U15 Wheat Kings to a championship just as Brady was doing the same with the U18 squad.

"I'm a smooth skating defenseman with good vision on the ice, a good mind," said Easten. "I'm a smart player, I'm always making good passes. I've got a really good stick, so that's the kind of player I am."

Both Wheat Kings scouts and Brady would agree with Easten on that one. When asked to give a quick scouting report on his younger brother, Brady went a step further.

"He's a good skating defenseman who moves the puck well and is good defensively and offensively," he said. "He's a smooth skater, smart, his head is always up and he makes good passes. He's got the ability to score goals and make plays."

It will likely take some time for Easten and Brady to play on the same Wheat Kings team. Easten is headed for the U18 ranks in Brandon as a 2009-born player, while Brady seems a good bet to make the WHL squad full time this season. But when they do take the ice together, it won't be for the first time.

"Through minor hockey I got called up a couple of times to play with him," said Easten. "We honestly are a pretty good duo together. I'd just move the puck up to him and he'd go in and score."

"We've always done a lot of things together, me and my brother are close," said Brady. "During COVID, we had a rink on the farm and we would skate every day together. It was great having a brother to play hockey with. It's something that people who have a brother cherish it, and people who don't wish they had it."

Like Brady, Easten is now in a position where he could go from the U15 AAA Wheat Kings to the U18 team and up to the WHL squad, playing his entire minor and junior career with hometown teams. That he might get to do so alongside his brother is even rarer and more special.

"It's going to be pretty special, playing for the hometown team for most of life," Easten said. "It's going to be a really good experience."

"It's been a dream of mine to play in the Western League and a dream of my brothers as well," Brady added. "Should we do it together, that would be amazing not only for us but for our parents too. To see that happen after all the work they've done for us, it would be great."

