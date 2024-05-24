Alumni Spotlight: Steven Owre

Medicine Hat, AB - As the off-season continues, the Medicine Hat Tigers will be looking back at key dates, games, teams and players from our storied history from now until the beginning of the 2024-2025 season. In this edition of Alumni Spotlight, we check-in with former alternate captain... Steven Owre.

Selected in the 6th round, 111th overall in the 2011 WHL Prospects Draft, Owre played for the Los Angeles Selects HC U14AAA club, originally from Edmonton, AB. Owre would don the Tigers Orange & Black for the first time in the 2012-2013 season. In his rookie season with the Tigers he appeared in 37 games, only notching two points, but there was clearly a bright spot on the horizon for Owre.

In his sophomore season with the Tigers Owre finally notched his first 12 goals of his career in part of a 32 point effort playing in 70 games, and suiting up in 15 playoff games before the Tigers fell in the Eastern Semi-Finals. In a shortened season in 2015-16 where in just 49 games he would be clipping at nearly a point per game with 16 goals and 31 assists for 47 points. Owre would come back as a 20 year old veteran and have his best year yet as a Tiger.

During the 2016-17 season, Owre would be a part of the Tigers leadership group scoring 88 points with 26 goals and 62 assists, third on the team scoring lead. Despite falling in the playoffs to Lethbridge in the Semi-Finals. Owre would finish his career in the Western Hockey League with 282 games played. 74 goals and 147 assists for 221 points. Steven would use the WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement to his advantage, taking his talents to the University of Alberta where he'd play three seasons playing 84 games and accumulating where as Rookie would have a remarkable season. Where he'd be named to the USports All-Rookie team, USports West's Most Outstanding Freshman and went on to be a University Cup Champion.

Owre would continue his hockey journey after his Junior Year at USports where he made his his next mark on the sport playing with the Allen Americans of the ECHL. Where he'd play 35 games, notching four goals and 11 assists.

The Edmontonian would put a couple stamps on his passport as he would start a new journey in Europe playing in France, as a part of the Ligue Magnus for Cergy-Pontoise where he would be over a point per game as he scored 14 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

In 2022-2023, Owre would head to Belfast, Ireland and join the Giants for the season and in 54 games and 26 goals, 27 assists later would winning the EIHL Championships.

Lastly, Owre during the 2023-2024 season joined the ICEHL scoring 31 goals and 31 assists in 48 games with Pioneers Vorarlberg in Austria. He would break a League Record for goals scored in a season and points. Named the MVP in the process.

As of this off-season, Owre is expected to going HC LA Chaux-Fonds in Switzerland for the 2024-2025 season.

The Medicine Hat Tigers organization would like to congratulate Steven on his success thus far and will always remember you as a great Tiger and wish you all the best in pushing onward in your career.

