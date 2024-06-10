Second Round Pick Bhathal Signs with Wheat Kings

June 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







With Chase Surkan, their first-round pick from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, officially in the fold, the Brandon Wheat Kings turned their attention to the next exciting young forward from their 2024 draft class.

The Wheat Kings are pleased to announce forward Prabh Bhathal has signed a WHL scholarship and development agreement with the team. Bhathal was the Wheat Kings' second-round selection, 36th overall, in last month's draft.

"We are very pleased to have Prabh signed," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "He brings an excellent combination of size and skill to our group. We feel that he will be a very good power forward in our league and he has the ability to produce at a high level."

Bhathal certainly produced at a high level last season. As captain of the Winnipeg Thrashers U15 AAA club, he led both his team and the entire league in goals with 83 in just 32 games. In addition, he posted four goals and eight points in just three games at the U17 AAA level, then tacked on two goals in five games with the U18 AAA Thrashers.

The offensive production is all the more impressive considering just how much of his team's offense Bhathal provided. His 83 goals were as many as his next nine teammates combined, while his 119 points were 76 points ahead of his next closest teammate.

In the playoffs, Bhathal played games for the Thrashers at all three levels, and continued his steady production. Across all three teams he had seven goals and 10 points in 11 playoff contests. Last month, he also took part in Manitoba's Program of Excellence Camp.

Bhathal is now the second member of the Wheat Kings 2024 draft class to sign a scholarship and development agreement, joining Surkan on the list. As a signed player, he is eligible to play in exhibition games for the Wheat Kings this fall.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.