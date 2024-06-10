Reed Brown Signs with Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Reed Brown to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement ahead of the 2024-25 season.

"We are excited to sign Reed because we believe he can be an impactful player at our level and he will enhance our quality group of young players," said Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reed to the Winterhawks family," echoed Winterhawks Director of U.S. Scouting Greg Sampson. "Reed is a high-octane forward who blends pace, skill, and tenacity. He will quickly become a fan favorite in Portland with his compete level and the energy he will bring this upcoming season."

Brown, 16, was acquired by the Winterhawks via trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings on June 5. He was originally selected sixth overall in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft by the Wheat Kings.

"I'm really excited. I'm glad to be in Portland. It's just a great organization and I heard a lot of great things so I'm excited to get started here," said Brown. "I heard a lot of good things about the coaching. Obviously, they have the statistics to back it up. I'm excited to come here, develop, and try to become a pro."

The 5-foot-11, 154-pound center played for Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 15U AAA program last season and led the team in scoring with 34 goals in 48 games. He ranked second on the team with 57 points, one shy of fellow Winterhawks prospect Luke Wilfley.

The newest Winterhawk developed with both OHA Colorado and the Colorado Spring Tigers 14U program during the 2022-23 season, producing at a point-per-game clip. The Tempe, Ariz. product also led his team in scoring with five goals and seven points in five tournament games at the prestigious John Reid Bantam event in 2023.

Brown is expected to participate at the Winterhawks 2024 Neely Cup Training Camp this fall. Stay tuned for more information regarding this year's Neely Cup.

