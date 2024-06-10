Warriors Pleased with Development Camp Performances

June 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors welcomed in 27 of the organization's top prospects over the weekend for the 2024 Development Camp in Moose Jaw and Caronport.

The Development Camp served as an opportunity to introduce the new draft picks to the organization and city, while also reinforcing the Warriors' way to the returning prospects.

"It was great, a lot of energy and enthusiasm and the future looks bright," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said.

"Coming off the season that we did, it's nice to have a weekend like this where you can turn the page and look to see that there's more coming."

The Warriors' 2024 draft class made its first appearance at a camp with the team during Development Camp.

General Manager Jason Ripplinger said he liked what he saw out of the group.

"It's great to get those kids in here just to get a little bit familiar with the franchise so that when they do come back to training camp, they're a little bit more familiar with their surroundings," he said.

Development Camp is about more than just the on-ice aspects of the weekend as the players had a chance to bond away from the ice, taking in a Moose Jaw Miller Express game.

The players' families also had the opportunity to tour the Moose Jaw Events Centre and meet with the team's Education Advisors at Vanier Collegiate.

"It's important for people to see what Moose Jaw's all about," Ripplinger said. "They got a chance to go to the school and see how the school is ran and we've just got to show these players what we're all about and that's the most important thing."

The Warriors will now turn their focus to training camp, which kicks off at the end of August.

The Warriors open the 2024-25 regular season on Friday, Sept. 20 in Brandon followed by the Home Opener on Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.