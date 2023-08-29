Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Ryan Verrier for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Verrier to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Verrier, 24, returns to Worcester after spending the 2022-23 season with the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League. With Dundee, the Reading, MA native scored 20 points (5-15-20) in 54 games played. Verrier spent eight games with the Railers at the end of the 2021-22 season following the conclusion of his senior year at the University of New Hampshire. Verrier recorded one assist in his first stint with Worcester.

"It's great to have Ryan back," Railers assistant coach Bob Deraney said. "He's gained a lot of experience since he was with us last. He's a two way difference that we will be looking for to contribute on both sides of the puck. We look for him to be very hard to play against defensively and to produce points from his defense position as well."

During his time at the University of New Hampshire, the 6'0", 194lb defenseman scored 23 points (5-18-23) in 116 games played. Verrier played prep school hockey locally at Austin Prep based out of Reading, MA, where he scored 35 points (13-22-35) in 78 games.

"It's just such a great place to play," Verrier said. "It was definitely an easy choice to make. For me in this moment of my life I'm looking to make a career in hockey and improve. Worcester's such a great spot where the coaches want to see their players develop and move up."

The Railers have announced seventeen players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Verrier joins Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the seventeen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

