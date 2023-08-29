Forward Colton Kehler Re-Signs with Steelheads

August 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Colton Kehler to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kehler, 26, enters his fourth professional season, third with Idaho, after tallying 25 points (14G, 11A) in 51 games last season along with six points (4G, 2A) in 17 Kelly Cup Playoff games while serving as an Assistant Captain. He played in his 100th game as a Steelhead on Feb. 10 in a 6-1 win vs. the Tulsa Oilers.

The 5-foot-9, 183lb forward began his career with Idaho in 2021-22 and has accumulated 61 points (31G, 30A) in 113 career games. Prior to joining the Steelheads, the Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native spent the 2020-21 campaign with Herne EV (Germany3) where he registered 38 points (17G, 21A) in 35 games.

Before professional hockey, Kehler played two seasons at the University of British Columbia from 2018-20 recording 15 points (8G, 7A) in 42 career games. He spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2015-18 totaling 108 points (67G, 41A) in 200 career games while serving as an Assistant Captain during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Prior to the WHL, he played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2013-15 splitting time with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen notching 39 points (25G, 14A) in 93 career games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.