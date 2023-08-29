Indy Re-Signs Forward Luc Brown

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed forward Luc Brown to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Indy acquired Brown last season as part of a three-team trade with Reading and Wichita. During his 2022-23 stint with the Fuel, Brown tallied 33 points in 46 games and played in all four of the Fuel's playoff matches.

Prior to that, the Napanee, Ontario native played two seasons in the ECHL for four different teams, most recently with the Cincinnati Cyclones. In 2021-22 for the Cyclones, he played fourteen games where he scored one goal and tallied six assists. Prior to that, the 27-year-old played 57 games for the Idaho Steelheads where he had 41 points.

In 2020-21, Brown played nine games in the ECHL for the Orlando Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The 5'11" winger graduated from the University of Alaska-Anchorage in 2020 where he played for one season averaging a point per game through 20 games. Before that, he attended Union College for three years.

Brown had a four year OJHL (Ontario Junior Hockey League) career where he played for the Wellington Dukes from 2012 to 2016. In his final year with the Dukes, he was an alternate captain and was awarded the OJHL's most valuable player award while scoring the league's most points (91) and goals (42).

