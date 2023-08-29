Rookie Boucher Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the re-signing of forward Dillon Boucher for the 2023-24 season.

Boucher, 26, joined the Thunder last March. A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot, 218-pound forward appeared in 11 games down the stretch for Wichita.

Boucher played five seasons with Dalhousie University (USport) before turning pro with the Thunder. He finished his collegiate career with 43 points (16g, 27a) in 99 career games for the Tigers. He was a teammate of current Thunder forward Kelly Bent for two seasons.

Prior to heading to school, he played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Cape Breton and Charlottetown. Boucher tallied 37 points (17g, 20a) and 205 penalty minutes in 160 career games. He finished his junior career with the Maritime Junior Hockey League's Miramichi Timberwolves, recording 47 points (24g, 23a) and 96 penalty minutes in 42 games.

