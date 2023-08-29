Swamp Rabbits Name Former Neumann Head Coach, Kyle Mountain, Assistant Coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has named Kyle Mountain as Assistant Coach ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours. The announcement was made by Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord.

Mountain, 32, joins Greenville's staff after spending the previous six seasons as the head coach of the Neumann University Knights (NCAA-DIII) in Aston, Pennsylvania. While at the helm of the Knights, Mountain led Neumann to appearances in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament in four of the six seasons. Before taking charge, Mountain served as the Knights' assistant coach under then-Head Coach Matt Tendler.

"I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Swamp Rabbit organization and Spire Hockey family," said Mountain. "I want to thank Todd Mackin, Tim Vieira and Coach Lord for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the culture and success of an already stellar organization."

A native of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, Mountain played four seasons of NCAA-DI hockey, three of which were with the University of Vermont Catamounts and his final season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. In 17 appearances for the Mavericks during the 2014-15 season, Mountain helped the team reach the school's first and only Frozen Four appearance.

"We are very excited to have Kyle join our staff," said Lord. "His experience, character, and attention to detail will really help our organization. He has eight years of coaching experience, and I believe that knowledge will translate to the pro game very well. Kyle has a great work ethic and passion, and both of those things will greatly benefit him in this role."

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

