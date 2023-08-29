K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Ayden MacDonald

August 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Ayden MacDonald signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

MacDonald, 26, recorded seven goals, 17 assists and 51 penalty minutes combined for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (46 GP, 5g, 10a, 43 PIM) and Kalamazoo Wings in 58 games played in 2022-23.

"Ayden MacDonald is a 6-foot 4-inch power forward that adds scoring depth," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "His physical play makes him very effective."

The 6-foot 4-inch, 215-pound, Langley, BC native enters his third professional season after playing just over three years at Brock University from 2017-21 (89 GP, 24g, 35a, 134 PIM). The forward then enjoyed a productive rookie campaign with Greenville (44 GP, 20g, 13a, 37 PIM) in 2021-22.

MacDonald was acquired by Kalamazoo for defenseman Evan Wardley and future considerations from South Carolina for forward Max Humitz last March. Wardley was then immediately traded to Greenville by Kalamazoo for MacDonald.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back in the K-Wings uniform," MacDonald said. "Coach Martin has done a great job bringing in high-level talent with emphasis on building a championship culture. We're ready to show the fans that kind of compete and it's going to be an exciting year!"

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.