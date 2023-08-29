Stingrays Re-Sign Jonny Evans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jonny Evans to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Evans, 26, returns to the only team he has played for in his professional career. He has skated in 52 games for the Stingrays, registering 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists). 2023-24 will be Evans' third season in North Charleston.

"Jonny's skill set is off the charts," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "Any time he crosses the red line with the puck, he has a chance to make a play that could result in a goal. His offensive instincts are hard to find. I'm looking for him to take a big jump this year."

The Delta, BC native tallied three game-winning goals for the Stingrays in the 2022-23 season, including an overtime winner against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on January 13. Evans returns to a Stingrays team coming off its seventh South Division title last season.

"The Stingrays have been great to me ever since I've been here," said Evans. "I'm excited to come back and be a part of the winning culture in South Carolina, and I want to help us go as far as we can in the playoffs this year. We have one of the best fanbases in the South, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them again this season."

Before joining the Stingrays in March 2022, Evans enjoyed a successful four-year college hockey career with the University of Connecticut, where he posted 79 points (37 goals, 42 assists) in 106 games. Evans becomes the fourth player from a Hockey East school to join this year's Stingrays roster. The other three players are Patrick Harper (Boston University), Jon McDonald (UMass Lowell), and Ryan Leibold (Merrimack College).

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 against the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m.

