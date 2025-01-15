WooSox to Present Fifth Annual Polar Park Job Fair Next Saturday, January 25

January 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present the fifth annual Polar Park Job Fair next Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is not required for the event, which takes place in the WooSox Clubhouse.

Candidates can enter the ballpark through Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

The WooSox are seeking part-time and seasonal staff in Ballpark Operations (Ushers and Security personnel) and Game Day Operations (Ambassadors and Mascot actors). The club also seeks part-time staff members in Merchandise, Polar Park Concessions & Hospitality, WooSox Productions, and Ticket Operations.

The WooSox Clubhouse and Grounds Crew are also hiring a limited number of part-time staff. Additionally, the WooSox Foundation hires 50/50 raffle ticket sellers.

The Marketing department seeks assistants to help with the WooSox Rewards Fan Loyalty Program. Representatives assist fans at the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters at home games. Some also respond to emails from fans, fulfill prize redemptions, and assist with data collection.

The club also has a limited number of summer interns; however, that process is separate from the Job Fair. Prospective interns can send their cover letters and résumés to [email protected]. The slots are filled on a rolling basis.

"We take pride in everything Polar Park has to offer, but it's the people who bring it to life," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper. "Fans often tell us that the welcoming nature and thoughtful gestures of our staff are what make their visits to Polar Park special and leave a lasting impression. We're proud to have an amazing team that genuinely cares about our fans, and we're excited to meet more individuals at the Polar Park Job Fair who want to be a part of creating meaningful and unforgettable memories."

After being named "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" in 2023 by a Ballpark Digest poll comprising 87,000 voters, Polar Park was this week named "Best Venue for an Employee Outing" in the Worcester Business Journal's "2025 Best of Business Awards." On November 7, 2024, Polar Park was named the best "Family Amusement" venue in the "2024 Best of Central Mass Community's Choice Awards."

The WooSox recommend that attendees bring their printed résumé and a cover letter expressing why they would like to work at Polar Park. Those who cannot attend on January 25 are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].

In March, the club will host training sessions for all employees. The 2025 season comprises 14 homestands (75 home games) starting March 28 through September 21.

