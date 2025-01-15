IronPigs Charities Awards $80,503 in Community Grants to 28 Organizations

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, is excited to announce the 28 recipients of the 2025 community grants.

The grants totaled $80,503 and were provided to the following organizations in support of educational and recreational programs for youth in the Greater Lehigh Valley, especially those in underserved populations or those who are differently abled.

"IronPigs Charities is ecstatic to announce this year's class of recipients for Community Grants," said President, IronPigs Charities Board of Directors and IronPigs President & General Manager Kurt Landes. "Our ability to distribute these grants reflects our commitment to supporting the youth in our community by championing programs that meaningfully advance their education and promote active recreation. We look forward to collaborating with these 28 nonprofits to make a tangible impact on the children they connect with. Each one of these nonprofits advances the mission of IronPigs Charities in a meaningful way and we are excited to see the ways in which the youth in our community are uplifted by it."

IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has now donated $1,533,643 in cash grants since 2007. Combined with charitable contributions from the IronPigs, the two organizations combined have now provided $2,540,080 in total cash grants overall since their inception in 2007. IronPigs charities is the philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

In addition to Community Grants, IronPigs Charities also fund Facility Grants each spring for local youth sports programs. Facility Grant applications will be available by early January and can be received by contacting IronPigs Charities.

Below is a full list of the 28 recipients of the 2025 Community Grants:

Autism Society Lehigh Valley: Bowling Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lehigh Valley: Sports Buddies Mentoring Program

Boys & Girls Club of Allentown: Triple Play Program

Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem: Triple Play Program

Camelot for Children: Camp Camelot 2025

Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley: 2025 Kid Support

Center for Humanistic Change: CHC Summer Program

CAT - Coalition for Appropriate Transportation: CAT Youth Holiday Bikes

Community Action Development Allentown: AfterZone Flag Football Program

Community Bike Works: Earn a Bike Program

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania: Treofoil Fitness Challenge

Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley: 2025 Program Initiatives

ICan Shine Inc: iCan Shine Bike Camp

KidsPeace: Pioneer Empowerment Center

Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living: Fishing and Fun in the Park

Mikayla's Voice: 2025 Tri for Inclusion

Northeast Community Center: 2025 NECC Summer Camp

Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority: Bulldog Blast Wellness Program

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of Lehigh Valley: Camp Smile

River Crossing YMCA: Youth Sports and Recreation Programs

Salvation Army Children's Service: HALO Project

Sanctuary at Haafsville: PawsAbilities Program Support

Sights for Hope: Camp I CAN!

SISU Empowering Others: Healthy Living Initiative

Special Olympics PA's Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region: Unified Champion School Program

The Kindness Project: Kindness in Motion

Third Street Alliance for Women & Children: Summer Arts and Recreation Program

Via of the Lehigh Valley: 2025 Camp Via

IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community and is presented by the Air Products Foundation.

