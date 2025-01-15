Red Wings 2025 Tickets on Sale Thursday
January 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale online only tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, in honor of 75 days until Opening Day.
Tickets will be available exclusively at RedWingsBaseball.com starting at 10:00 a.m. and will include all 75 home games scheduled at Innovative Field during the upcoming season.
The 2025 home schedule begins on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, when the Red Wings host the Philadelphia Phillies' top affiliate the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Other notable games on the home schedule include Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), Father's Day (Sunday, June 15), and Friday, July 4. Fans can look forward to welcoming some of the league's top talent and enjoying the unparalleled atmosphere of a Red Wings game.
The Red Wings will host three International League opponents who did not travel to Innovative Field in 2024, the Durham Bulls (Rays), Columbus Clippers (Guardians), and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins), who are making their first-ever appearance at Innovative Field.
To purchase single-game tickets or for more information about the 2025 season, visit RedWingsBaseball.com.
