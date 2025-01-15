Reds Caravan Returns to Louisville Slugger Field January 24th

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The 2025 Cincinnati Reds Caravan, presented by Cincinnati Children's, is coming back to Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, January 24 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be highlighted by an appearance from new Reds Manager Terry Francona.

The annual event gives fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former Reds players, top prospects, broadcasters, mascots, and other members of the Reds front office staff.

The home of the Louisville Bats is one of 14 fan stops along the Caravan, hosted in partnership with Network for Hope, where fans can ask questions and get autographs, as time permits. The Caravan is free and open to the public. At each stop, one lucky fan will win two tickets to the Reds' 2025 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 27 at 4:10 p.m. against the San Francisco Giants.

The scheduled guests for the stop at Louisville Slugger Field include:

Current Reds Manager Terry Francona, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox (2004 and 2007), a three-time American League Manager of the Year for Cleveland (2013, 2016, and 2022), and a 10-year Major League veteran as a player, which also included a stint with the Louisville Redbirds in 1990.

Catcher Jose Trevino, who was acquired by the Reds in a trade with the New York Yankees on December 20, 2024. He recently played in the 2024 World Series for the Yankees and was named both an American League All-Star and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2022.

Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, an Indiana native who made his MLB debut for the Reds in 2024 and spent the majority of the season with the Bats. Overall, Hurtubise appeared in 87 games for the Bats from 2023-24.

Reds Catching Coordinator Corky Miller, a longtime catcher for both the Reds and Bats. His number 8 is retired by the Bats and hangs high above Louisville Slugger Field.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, who is entering his 23 rd season with the Reds in 2025.

Reds TV broadcaster Jim Day, who will be spending his 24 th season on the broadcast crew in 2025.

Reds Mascot Mr. Red, who has been delighting baseball fans in Cincinnati for decades.

The scheduled start time and guest appearances are subject to change. For the latest information and updates, please visit reds.com/caravan.

