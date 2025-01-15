Jumbo Shrimp Start Registration for February 12 National Anthem Auditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare to open their 2025 schedule of 75 home games on April 1, the club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game during the upcoming season. Individuals and groups can now register for the club's National Anthem auditions, to be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at VyStar Ballpark.

The auditions will be held rain or shine. Interested individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by completing a registration form emailing it to Promotions Coordinator Abby Decker at abby@jaxshrimp.com.

Individuals or groups who performed during the 2024 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2025. Such individuals or groups should still complete and email the registration form, indicating a past performance at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

"Jumbo Shrimp games at VyStar Ballpark are community events," said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "It is important to our organization to feature performances from local individuals and groups to have an opportunity to open each Jumbo Shrimp game throughout the 2025 season. The local talent from the Northeast Florida community is always among the highlights of each night."

The Jumbo Shrimp home opener for the 2025 season is scheduled for April 1, when Jacksonville hosts the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at VyStar Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now for the entirety of the 2025 season by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling (904) 358-2846.

