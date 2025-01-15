2025 Cardinals Caravan at AutoZone Park this Friday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The 2025 Cardinals Caravan presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance comes to AutoZone Park this Friday, January 17 at 6 PM.

The Caravan is a great way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with Cardinals players. Scheduled to appear:

Cardinals OF Jordan Walker

Cardinals RHP Ryan Fernandez

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy

Cardinals LHP Zack Thompson

Cardinals Alumni: RHP Brad Thompson (2005-2009) and OF Bernard Gilkey (1990-1995)

Emcee: Chip Caray, Cardinals TV Play-By-Play

Gates will open at 5:30 PM, the program begins at 6:00 PM. Fans should enter through the main gates of AutoZone Park. The event will take place on the Club Level of the stadium.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to return to AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis for an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:15 pm CT, celebrating the rich baseball tradition between St. Louis and Memphis.

This year's "Battle of the Birds" will be the 11th meeting between the two teams at the downtown Memphis stadium, with the Cardinals leading the series 7-2-1. Fans can go to www.memphisredbirds.com for ticket information.

