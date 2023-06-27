WooSox Launch More Than a Dozen Key 2nd-Half Initiatives

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will launch the 2nd half of their 2023 season with more than a dozen "Second Half Initiatives" to further enhance the fan experience at Polar Park, already voted "Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball" by Ballpark Digest.

The club will add low-priced kids hot dogs and low-priced beer options, as well as grilled cheese, mac & cheese sandwiches, Funnel Cakes, plus misting fans, ceiling fans, canopies, and a 6th Blue Woo Shuttle golf cart for free transportation to and from parking lots.

The WooSox will offer new play-by-play of their home games in Spanish, enhance the Visitors Clubhouse, and help raise funds for pediatric oncology by raffling off an artistic "Jimmy Fund Cow" that will be on display on the Main Concourse behind home plate. In addition to these 12 initiatives, Polar Park will also present a "Family Fest at the Ballpark" on Saturday, July 15, while the team is on the road.

"The ballpark continues to grow, evolve, and reflect fan input," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the WooSox' Chairman and Principal Owner. "We are seeking to make it even easier and even more affordable for families to enjoy an outing on summer days and nights."

For children, the club will introduce kids-sized hot dogs for only $3, available at the Plymouth Street Playground, where a hand-scooped ice cream cart will join the popular Dippin' Dots ice cream cart and Kona Ice truck. New fresh 3-Cheese Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast, Mac & Cheese sandwiches on Texas Toast, and Funnel Cakes shaped like French Fries will bring to 115 the number of food items sold at the ballpark-a figure that leads the league. Polar Park will now have hot dogs priced at $3, $4, and $5.

For adults, the club will introduce new beer options priced at only $7 and $8, the lowest in the park. A 12-oz domestic draft will be offered for $7, and a 12-oz premium draft will be available for $8. The WooSox will also bring back souvenir "beer bats" for $23 (or $10 without the beer).

In anticipation of forthcoming summer weather, the WooSox will add 8 new misting fans and 8 new ceiling fans to add more comfort throughout the ballpark. The misting fans bring the Polar Park total to 15, and the ceiling fans bring that total to 12. The club will also install four additional canopies in open-air group venues to further increase the amount of shade; the total number of canopies at the ballpark will be 12.

The WooSox will add a sixth golf cart to shuttle fans to and from area parking lots and garages before and after games. Downtown Worcester has more than 7,000 parking spaces within a 10-minute walking distance of the ballpark.

This year, for the first time, the Triple-A season is divided into two halves; the first half ended Sunday, June 25. The 2nd half starts Wednesday, June 28, with all club records returning back to 0-0. The club's first home game of the second half is a July 4 Independence Day celebration at 6:45 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets, followed by a grand patriotic fireworks display.

When the team takes the road after the July 10-13 All-Star Break, Polar Park will present its first "Family Fest at the Ballpark" on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets start at $8 for children and $12 for adults and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest. All of the activities at the festival are free.

The family-friendly outing on Saturday, July 15, includes a petting zoo as well as photos and autographs with mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, Paws, Sox, and various princes and princesses. Fans can also explore cool vehicles at the "Touch-A-Truck" display.

Fans can take batting practice in the WooSox' actual indoor batting cage, and can enjoy personal tours of Polar Park. Children can visit a Bounce House and enjoy balloon artists, face painters, stilt walkers, magicians, musicians, and tattoo artists. The WooSox will offer a scavenger hunt and arts and crafts at Craft Corner.

Children two years old and younger are admitted to the ballpark for free. Children of all ages can test their arm speed (for free) at the Speed Pitch booth and can traverse an obstacle course. Families can enjoy Trivia Games to earn WooSox Rewards points, and can play Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Uno, Giant What Do You Meme, and Ring Toss.

Families are encouraged to purchase tickets ($8 and $12) in advance. On the day of the event, tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Admission includes access to all "Family Fest" activities; only concessions and merchandise require an additional purchase.

Suggestion Boxes will again welcome fan ideas to make Polar Park even better. The ballpark was voted "Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball" by Ballpark Digest on May 11, 2023, the park's second anniversary.

Live music throughout the ballpark will be provided by Between the Waves, a Worcester-based cover band that plays an eclectic mix of old and new, ranging from artists like Nelly, The Weeknd, Jimmie Allen, and Aloe Blacc, to Bill Withers, the Cranberries, and Lauryn Hill.

The "Touch-A-Truck" exhibit on Summit Street allows children to climb inside a UMass Memorial Ambulance Vehicle, Worcester Police Department Police Cruiser, Worcester Fire Department Fire Truck, LEI Snowplows, and a Direnzo Towing Tow Truck, Big Dump Truck, and Big Front-End Loader.

Polar Park concessions and the WooSox Team Store will be open throughout the event. Concession options will include hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, sweet treats, Polar Beverages, specialty cocktails, beer, and wine.

