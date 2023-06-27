June 28: 'Second Chance Car Giveaway' Game Gives You 9 Chances to Drive Home with New Wheels

June 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Come on down to Sahlen Field... because you could win a BRAND NEW CAR!

The Bisons start the second half of the 2023 season on Wednesday, June 28 with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Worcester Red Sox. And along with the game being Opening Day 2.0 with $10 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, it's also our annual Second Chance Car Giveaway with our partners from the Buffalo Auto Show. That's right, each inning during the Bisons WooSox game, you'll have a chance to WIN A NEW CAR based on the events on the field.

There's no additional raffle ticket or anything that needs to be purchased, just follow the action on Wednesday and you could win! Here's a list of the events and the cars you would win if they happened during Wednesday's game.

1st Inning -Bisons Triple Play (2023 Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD)

2nd Inning -Back to Back Bisons Home Runs (2023 Toyota Rav4 LE)

3rd Inning -3 Assists by the Bisons Second Baseman (2023 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line)

4th Inning -Bisons hit for the cycle as a team (2023 Lexus RX350)

5th Inning -Bisons Centerfield Assist (2023 Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD)

6th Inning -6-Run Bisons 6th (2023 Toyota Rav4 LE)

7th Inning -7-Run Bisons 7th (2023 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line)

8th Inning -Bisons Home Run Off the Foul Pole (2023 Lexus RX350)

9th Inning -3 Assists by the Bisons Third Baseman (2023 Chevrolet Silverado1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD)

