Homestand Preview 6/20-26

June 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







It is the seventh homestand of WooSox '23, where there's even more to do and see. This week, the Worcester Red Sox play host to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. In addition to watching the future stars of the Boston Red Sox at Ballpark Digest's "Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball," check out this week's promotions and highlights.

Tuesday, June 20

6:45 pm First Pitch

Come on down to Polar Park to meet former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald, who played for the BoSox from 2010-2012, and is just the third player in Sox team history to hit a home run in his first team at bat as a pinch hitter. McDonald will be in the Sherwood's Diner from innings 3 through 6 to sign autographs, shake hands, and snap selfies!

It's also Taco and Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can enjoy three tacos-beef, chicken, or bean- and a classic or pineapple margarita, all for $12. Don't forget to put a little tequila in your Tuesday as you take your seats for the first game of our six-game homestand.

We close out Tuesday night with UniBank Fireworks, set to the tunes of Motown and More! There Ain't No Mountain High Enough (not even on Summit Street) to keep us from enjoying UniBank Fireworks not once but twice this week at Polar Park.

Wednesday, June 7

6:45 pm First Pitch

Don't forget your four-legged friends when you leave for Polar Park, because it's another Woof Woof Wednesday! Dogs are welcome at Wednesday's night game, and we will have plenty of canine (and human) refreshments for all our attendees.

It's also a return of our 2022 Town Takeover champions. Wednesday, we honor the Town of Auburn with multiple Ceremonial First Pitches, a Hometown Hero, and a plethora of pre-game and in-game ceremonies. Welcome Auburnites!

Thursday, June 8

6:45 pm First Pitch

Our second of three consecutive Town Takeovers takes place Thursday when we host the town of Oxford. In addition to the Oxford festivities, we are hosting former New England Patriots quarterback and current Boston sports media personality Scott Zolak. "Zo" will meet fans in the Sherwood's Diner.

Friday, June 9

6:45 pm First Pitch

UniBank Fireworks are back!! Stay after Friday's game and dance along to Modern Millennial Classics, guaranteed to get you grooving in your seat. Also, it is our third straight Town Takeover, this time celebrating East Brookfield!

Saturday, June 10

4:05 pm First Pitch

Saturday's festivities begin long before our 4:05 first pitch. First, Polar Park will host the future stars of the game we love-it's a Polar Park Youth Clinic, presented by Hanover Insurance. Scouts of many ages will get hands-on coaching from their favorite WooSox players. Right before game time, we will honor Worcester's Ghanian Heritage: It's Ghana night at Polar Park!

After the game, be sure to bring your mitt on the field, as we host a Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'. Father's Day may have passed, but it's never a bad day for a catch! Finally, the Mayflower Council is hosting yet another Scout Sleepover, with special tickets available here.

Sunday, June 11

1:05 first pitch

Concluding the homestand is Fallon Health Sunday Funday! It's Jewish Heritage Day at Polar Park, followed postgame by Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood.

The WooSox players will return to Polar Park with a bang on July 4, when we host the Syracuse Mets, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, followed by Fourth of July UniBank Fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.