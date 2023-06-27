Bisons' First Homestand of Summer Is Jam-Packed with Events, June 28-July 3rd

The Bisons first homestand of Summer begins on Wednesday with a six-game stretch against the rival Worcester Red Sox. And as the Herd starts the 'Second Half' of the 2023 season, fans can enjoy some of the biggest promotions of the year, which all lead up to the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season on Monday, July 3rd (6:05 p.m.).

Like kids recently wrapping up their school year, the Bisons have concluded the season's 'first half' this past weekend and will take the field for Wednesday's Opening Day 2.0 with a 0-0 record as they push for a second-half championship.

Wednesday, June 28 (1:05 p.m.): Opening Day 2.0 with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game and a FREE Coca-Cola drink voucher to the first 1,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (12 p.m.). Kids Tickets are just $10 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Also, Second Chance Car Giveaway, presented by the Buffalo Auto Show with a chance every inning for a fan to win a brand new car!

Thursday, June 29 (7:05 p.m.): Appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act as part of a Southern Tier Thirsty Thursday™ with $6 Southern Tier craft beer specials.

Friday, June 30 (7:05 p.m.): The first Honda fridaynightbash® of the summer with a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) and postgame Fireworks. This 'Bash's theme is Celery-Brate the Summer, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, with a special appearance by Celery and a Foam Finger Mitt Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5 p.m.).

Saturday, July 1 (6:05 p.m.)**: Report Card Day* with a *FREE Kids Ticket* for kids that show their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office. *Labatt-urday Night* with $4 Blue, Blue Light and Big Deal Brewing from 5-7 p.m. and a chance for fans to win beer for a year. *Hall of Fame Induction Night* with a special pregame *Induction Dinner* at the Consumer's Pub at the Park at 4 p.m. (RSVP at PubatthePark.com).

Sunday, July 2 (1:05 p.m.)**: Report Card Day* with a *FREE Kids Ticket* for kids that show their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office. *Family Funday* with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet (12 p.m.) and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. *The Nine* *Celebration, presented by Nissan, as we look back on the great careers and accomplishments of former Black Bisons players and coaches.

Monday, July 3 (6:05 p.m.): The 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season and a postgame concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and special guests, the United States Army Jazz Ambassadors.

