A Homestand That Goes Boom Boom Boom into the Night from June 28-July 3

June 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We've missed you. It's been over two weeks since the St. Paul Saints played a home game and the second half of the season is now underway. Make sure you do whatever you can to join us this week, even if it means playing hooky from work. We're keeping these promotions on a tight leash while our team defends the diamond. You better believe these six days will be loud and entertaining. It's been too long since you've been to CHS Field, so join us for the June 28-July 3 homestand.

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), 1:07 p.m. - Day Game presented by Inver Hills/Dakota County Technical College (Minnesota State)

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Take in an afternoon game and leave all your troubles behind. Come enjoy life on this day game presented by Inver Hills/Dakota County Technical College (Minnesota State). Let yourself go and make sure the Stripers can hear you heckle them by screaming, "Hey batta batta batta, hey batta batta batta, swing batta." Whether you show up in your Ferrari 250GT California or a Pontiac Fiero SE, make sure you find your way to the ballpark. Find out all the best places to visit if you want to skip out on work during the Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 29 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:07 p.m. - PLAAAAAAAY BALL with Patrick Renna (who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the movie The Sandlot)

Good thing this is a night game, so we don't need to speed things up for you to get home for lunch. We'll make sure everything runs smoothly this evening, otherwise you might scream, "You're Killing Me Smalls!" You want nostalgia, we'll give you nostalgia as Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the movie, The Sandlot, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, joins us at CHS Field. Fans that purchased the special pre-game VIP package will have a chance for a meet and greet with Renna. Enjoy the game on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 30 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:07 p.m. - Marvel's Defender of the Diamond with Post-Game Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

The St. Paul Saints are diving headfirst into the Marvel Universe in 2023. Should fans sympathize with Loki? Is Affinity War better than Endgame? Who is the most powerful Avenger? Feel free to debate these Marvel Cinema Universe topics. There is no debate that the Saints Marvel inspired logo is sharp. The classic "STP" logo is used for the redesign, but instead of being intertwined, the "S" and "P" are separated, with the "T" snuggly fitting in between the top curve of the "S." The far corners of both the "S" and "P" are pointed upwards, like a devil's horns, with a halo above in between the letters. Both the "S" and "P" are in Saints navy and gold, colors used on the Saints uniforms, the "T" is strictly in Saints navy, and the halo is Saints gold. Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of superheroes.

Saturday, July 1 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 6:07 p.m. - Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show presented by CHS

The chuck wagon (a cowboy's portable kitchen wagon used on the cattle trails) was invented by Charles Goodnight in 1866. He used an army surplus of Studebaker wagon to create what is considered by many as the first food truck. The last Friday in June is National Eat at a Food Truck Day (did you do that yesterday). Fireworks originated in China about 2,000 years ago and are just chemical reactions between an oxidizer, a fuel, and a chemical mixture to produce the color. Join us for both a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and a Fireworks Super Show presented by CHS. The food trucks scheduled to appear are: Cookie Dough Bliss, Dine 1-1, Dough Dough, iPierogi, KCM Egg Rolls, O'Cheeze, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Sumo Egg Rolls, Thai Thai Street Food, and Z's Smokin Bones. The colors of the fireworks should help your inspiration to get tropical on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 2 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 2:07 p.m. - Anything On A Leash presented by Chuck & Don's

Let's get creative. Two years ago a fan brought in a quiche on a leash. Kudos for originality and for the rhyming combo. Minnesotan's have gone to the State Fair and watched as parents stroll around with their kids on a leash. It's a summer tradition. What if we opened our gates and allowed you to bring anything you wanted on a leash? Guess we're going to find out with Anything On A Leash Night presented by Chuck & Don's. Bring your pets, whether it be a dog, cat, or even a koala bear, but this is a night for the truly bizarre and creative. Think outside the box with things like a can of soup, your water bottle, cell phone, or even a pink flamingo lawn ornament, all is fair game tonight. Enjoy it all on a Cub Family Sunday. Following the game kids run the bases.

Monday, July 3 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 6:07 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration presented by DAV of Minnesota with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks SuperShow

This is our moment to shine the light on the women and men who have fought for our freedom. This is the time to honor them. Independence Day is associated with fireworks, baseball and family gatherings. We will provide all three during our Independence Day Celebration presented by DAV of Minnesota. Let's not forget the true reason behind this holiday: the freedom of the U.S. from the British Monarchy. It was that separation in 1776 that now allows us the freedom under the Declaration of Independence. Each season we celebrate the women and men that fought for our freedom. The Saints will wear commemorative uniforms that will be red in color with the Saints in a blue script across the chest with white stars filling in the "Saints" and the number on the bottom left in white. On the back, the name will appear on the top of the uniform with the number in the middle of the back in a similar style as the Saints script on the front. The team will also be wearing special New Era America caps. Kids run the bases on our Cub Family Sunday. Following that is a Monster Food Truck Rally. Food trucks scheduled to appear: Chili Lime Truck, Dine 1-1, Dough Dough, iPierogi, KCM Egg Rolls, O'Cheeze, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Thai Thai Street Food, Youniverse Waffles, and Z's Smokin Bones. After you've indulged on all these delectable items, get ready for a SuperFireworks Show that will bring the pomp and circumstance to the Red, White, and Blue.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.