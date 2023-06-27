Jumbo Shrimp Partner with Local Groups to Build New Youth Development Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue to embark on their quest to improve the city of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida community as a whole, partnering with several other local organizations to create a brand-new Youth Development Park for local youth at the Clanzel T. Brown Boys & Girls Club on Moncrief Road.

The gleaming state-of-the-art facility, which has its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, developed through a partnership with the Jumbo Shrimp, Jacksonville Jaguars, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Group 1001, National Football League Foundation and City of Jacksonville.

"We consider youth sports and youth development to be key pillars in our community," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "We are honored to partner in this project that creates a positive difference in our community."

The park includes a newly-constructed synthetic turf facility designed to provide the area's youth with year-round accessible outdoor recreational spaces to learn, play and grow year-round. The Youth Development Park (YDP) will serve as a hub for fostering social development and empowering young individuals in the community.

"Through the Youth Development Park, young people can realize their full potential by learning the values of teamwork, equality, discipline, perseverance and respect," Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw said. "We are grateful to contribute to bettering our community any way we can."

