Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their Report Card at the Box Office

June 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Schools out, so here's the buzz! The Bisons are home this week for their first summer homestand of the season and kids can get a FREE GAME TICKET to either game on Saturday, July 1st (6:05 p.m.) or Sunday, July 2nd (1:05 p.m.) by showing their report cards at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Report Card Days, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, is the perfect way to reward your kids for all the hard work they did during the school year (and a GREAT way for parents to save on a trip to the ballpark). Just bring any K-12 report card to the Sahlen Field Box Office on the day of the game and your child can receive a FREE game ticket. There's two great promotions this weekend as well as Saturday night's game against Worcester is also a Labatt-urday Night for the parents, featuring $4 Blue, Blue Light and Big Deal Brewing from 5-7 p.m. and a chance for fans to win beer for a year (hey, you should be rewarded, too!). Sunday's Family Funday includes a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet (12 p.m.) and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates as well as The Nine Celebration, presented by Nissan, as we look back on the great careers and accomplishments of former Black Bisons players and coaches.

Can't make it this weekend?... the Bisons are home through Monday's July 3rd KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season.. check out all the events we have planned this homestand and we'll see you at the ballpark!

