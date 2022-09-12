WooSox '22 Home Season Concludes with "Fan Appreciation Week"

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will conclude their second season at Polar Park by celebrating "Fan Appreciation Week" Tuesday, September 20, through Sunday, September 25, against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets). For an encore, Country Bank will present a charity baseball game between Worcester Firefighters and Worcester Police Officers Monday, September 26, at 6 p.m. Tickets are only $10 and will benefit the Manny 267 Foundation.

Plenty of good tickets remain for each game, including Tuesday's novel "LobsterFest," and are currently on sale at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., or by calling (508) 500-8888.

The WooSox' home season finale, presented by Bank of America on Sunday, September 25, features an opportunity before the 1:05 p.m. game for fans to come down on the field from 11-11:45 a.m. and receive autographs from the players, who will be seated at tables around the warning track. Upon entering the park that day, fans will receive a 2022 WooSox Team Photo that they can use for player autographs if they so choose.

After the game, players will autograph soft baseballs to toss into the stands, and lucky fans selected during the game will return to the field as players give them "the shirts off their backs" in appreciation for the extraordinary support this season. The WooSox' attendance is among the top three clubs among all 120 in Minor League Baseball.

After the gesture by the players, fans will "Run the Bases," presented by HP Hood, and then play catch into the night on the outfield grass. It is all part of the final "Fallon Health Family Funday Sunday" of the year.

The WooSox will also commemorate their new "Town Takeovers" program Sunday by presenting the winning town of Auburn with a coveted trophy and championship banner. Of nearly 20 towns, Auburn produced the highest turnout with 546 fans at "Auburn Night" Wednesday, June 15.

Before the penultimate home game Saturday, September 24, the WooSox will debut "On-Field Photo Day" from 2-2:45 p.m., when fans can line the warning track, cell phones in hand, as players interact as they circle the outfield grass. After the 4:05 p.m. game, families can enjoy a "Sunset Catch on the Field," presented by Dunkin'.

The weekend starts with a Hollywood finale to the popular "UniBank Fireworks" on Friday night, September 23, after the 6:45 p.m. game. A music medley featuring favorite movie themes and songs accompanies the fireworks show.

As part of the final "WooU College Night" Thursday, September 22, the program will again offer the "Student 2-3-4" deal, when college students can enjoy French Fries for just $2, hot dogs for $3, and burgers for $4 from the "Behind the Plate" concession stand.

Also on Thursday, the club will celebrate "Greek Night," giving fans a preview of "Heritage Nights," a new, recurring theme coming to Polar Park in WooSox '23.

Popular Bobbleheads featuring Smiley Ball will be given to the first 5,000 fans attending on Wednesday, September 21, which is also the club's final "First Responder Wednesday," presented by National Grid. Game time is also 6:45 p.m.

And the week begins Tuesday, September 20, with the club's inaugural "LobsterFest," when fresh, deluxe, and authentic New England lobster rolls will be available on the main concourse for the first time. Tuesday's game also features the club's final game of the season as "Los Wepas de Worcester," presented by La Mega Radio. It's also the last "Take Two Tuesday" of the season, when fans will receive two free photo retrospectives of five finishes, each a walk-off win, in WooSox '22.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, WooSox players will meet fans in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street from 5-5:45 p.m.

All homestand, fans can win prizes, ranging from WooSox trinkets to autographed memorabilia, by participating in a Polar Park BINGO scavenger hunt. Bingo cards can be picked up at the Country Bank Fan Services Center.

In addition, fans can submit their favorite WooSox '22 photos at WooSox.com/fans for the chance to be featured on the videoboard.

"We make these gestures as a small symbol of gratitude to the fans who have supported us so loyally and so enthusiastically this season," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the Chairman and Principal Owner of the WooSox. "We also seek new ideas, suggestions, and areas for improvement as we plunge into planning for WooSox '23. We want to make Polar Park and the fan experience even better."

The club will have suggestion boxes placed throughout the ballpark.

Full details about "Fan Appreciation Week" are on display at WooSox.com. Information regarding the inaugural Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic, presented by Country Bank, is at PolarPark.com under "Upcoming Events."

