Saints Show Appreciation to the Fans in Penultimate Homestand from September 13-18

ST. PAUL, MN - It's not quite over yet. Nine home games remaining on the 2022 schedule and we're going to find every way to thank you, the fans, during the final full week of home games this season. Don't debate us on our love for all of you. Without your loyalty, we wouldn't be as successful. We don't need any laws to show our affection, so let's raise a glass, give out some superlatives, and enjoy the September 13-18 homestand.

Tuesday, September 13 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m. - Monarch Night presented by FOX

Drama. Check. Cowboys and Cowgirls. Check and check. Country Music. Check. Welcome to the next hot TV show as we celebrate Monarch presented by FOX. This multigenerational musical drama about the Romans stars Trace Adkins, Bett Ditto, and Anna Friel. The family is headed by Dottie Roman and Albie Roman who have created a country music dynasty together. However, the origins of the dynasty are not what they seem to be. Roman's daughter Nicky Roman steps in and does all she can to protect the dynasty's reign in country music while ensuring her own stardom. Fans will have a chance to grab some Monarch swag at the ballpark. The Saints will wear specialty Monarch uniforms. The jerseys are black with the Saints script across the chest and a cowboy hat over the "S." Find out where all the best country places are in the U.S. on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 14 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Let's Mass Debate

Cats or dogs? Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Are smart phones really smart or do they make us stupid? We'll discuss these and many more during our Mass Debate night. This being a baseball ballpark, we will also debate topics like is a hot dog a sandwich? Should you ever put ketchup on a hot dog? Should the shift be banned? Tonight could get very heated. Get up on your soapbox. Let the crowd hear where you stand on some of the hottest topics around. There is no debate about the great state of Minnesota. Find out all the best places to visit as we get into fall on our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, September 15 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Hogtoberfest

Don't let the name fool you. We're not going to sit around and chomp down on Space Ham, The Great Hambino, or Justin Bieboar. This is your chance to get a babysitter for the kids and grab your favorite adult beverage and tip them back while watching your beloved Saints during Hogtoberfest. Did you think we would put Hogtoberfest on any other day than a Thursday? Of course not so enjoy a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 16 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Athletes Turned Musicians presented by Comcast

Musicians want to be athletes and athletes want to be musicians. Some of the most talented athletes in the world tried their hand at various forms of music whether they picked up an instrument or decided to rap. Whether it's the sweet jazz music of former NBA Player Wayman Tisdale, U.S. Men's National Soccer Team player Clint Dempsey's, or Deuce, passion for hip hop, or former Yankee outfielder Bernie Williams' plucking the guitar strings, we're bringing the beautiful music to you tonight. While Deion Sanders was Mr. Primetime on the football field, he stretched his talents a little too far in the hip hop world. The 1985 Chicago Bears dominated their opponents on the way to the Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl shuffle is cringeworthy. That doesn't mean we won't go off the rails with the music on this Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of athletes turned musicians presented by Comcast.

Saturday, September 17 vs. Louisville Bats, 7:07 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers with Yearbook Giveaway (1,500) and Blanket Giveaway (1,500)

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 71st, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers. How much do we love our fans? So much that we're doing not one, but two giveaways. Just like the end of the school year, the end of the baseball season needs its superlatives. And how else are you going to K.I.T with your baseball friends. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Saints Yearbook. Have your friends sign it so they can tell you to "Have A Great Winter." Speaking of winter, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Saints blanket. This is the best way to stay warm on those cold, dark nights away from CHS Field. Everyone will feel appreciated on this Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, September 18 vs. Louisville Bats, 12:07 p.m. - Artsy Heartsy presented by Bemidji State University (Minnesota State) with a Poster Giveaway (500)

Since the Saints moved into the Lowertown neighborhood, they have opened their arms to the art community. They employed an art curator, they welcomed artists to the ballpark each night in the Andy Nelson Art Corner, and the ballpark is splashed with artistic touches all over. We celebrate all the artists that have made CHS Field one of the more vibrant ballparks in Minor League baseball on our Artsy Heartsy day presented by Bemidji State University (Minnesota State). The Lowertown area is known for their art district, with two Art Crawls each year. The area has an amazing vibe that balances urban sophistication and down-to-earth charm for working artists. The artist lofts surround the ballpark, and they are eager to show off their talents. So come out and celebrate the amazing abilities of these women and men. Want your own piece of artwork to take home? The first 500 fans will receive a poster of the artwork from our pocket schedule. Frame it and hang it in your home like they do in the Louvre. Following the game kids run the bases on our final Cub Family Sunday.

We haven't quite reached the end of the road, but if you haven't visited CHS Field this season, you're running out of time. Bring your creative juices, enjoy a few adult beverages, but most of all let us celebrate you. It's the penultimate homestand from September 13-18.

