On Deck at the Vic: Hagerstown Little League Appearance, Jurassic (Ball)Park and Princesses

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, winners of each of their last four home series, return to Victory Field for the club's final homestand of the season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 24. The Indians host the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) for the first six games, with homestand promotions including Friday Fireworks on Sept. 16, Jurassic (Ball)Park Night and an appearance by Hagerstown Little League - Indiana's first Little League World Series qualifier since 2012 - on Sept. 17, and a characters appearance featuring princesses on Sept. 18.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Ballpark snacks including hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available at concessions for just $1 each.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Take the afternoon off from work and enjoy a ballgame at Victory Field.

Gates open at 12:30 PM ahead of first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Thursday, Sept. 15 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI

Victory Field welcomes Central Indiana students and teachers for the last of four Baseball in Education games for the season. School groups are provided a special ticket discount of 50% off when purchasing in advance, and students may bring their own sack lunch/cooler into the ballpark.

Gates open at 10:30 AM with first pitch at 12:05 PM.

Friday, Sept. 16 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59

Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates open at 6 PM ahead of the 7:05 PM first pitch.

Saturday, Sept. 17 - Jurassic (Ball)Park Night presented by Indiana WIC, Hagerstown Little League Pregame Ceremony

Enjoy Jurassic-themed entertainment and take photos with dozens of dinosaurs standing over 10 feet tall including a 40-foot inflatable Brontosaurus in the Center Field Plaza. Witness a dinosaur ceremonial first pitch and discover dinosaur fossils, too.

Before the game, come out and support Hagerstown Little League following its run to the Little League World Series as Great Lakes Region Champions. Hagerstown players and coaches will be recognized on field, and players who pitched at the LLWS will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the game gets underway at 6:35 PM.

Sunday, Sept. 18 - Sunday Characters with Princesses presented by MHS, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

Stop by the Center Field Plaza before and during the game for a meet-and-greet with princesses from your favorite fairy tales including Arabian Princess, Beauty, Cinderella, Snow Princess, Snow Queen and Snow White. Characters will rotate throughout the game.

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. Knot Hole members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

