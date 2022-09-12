Davis Homers Twice, Pitching Dominates in Series Win

September 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - After dropping the first three games, the Mud Hens were looking to win their fourth straight game, to clinch the series. Elvin Rodriguez looked to lead the team to victory this afternoon. He would face an MLB rehabber, Bailey Ober. Both pitchers showed their competitiveness today, as the game started in a pitcher's duel.

The Saints struck first in the second with a solo homer to give the Saints a 1-0 lead. However, Elvin Rodriguez would settle in and not let the home run affect him for the rest of his outing. He went four innings, giving up just one hit (the home run), one walk, and tallied two strikeouts. It would take the Mud Hens until the fifth inning to get on the run and hit column. The Hens tallied a solo homer off the bat of Brendon Davis to tie the game at one apiece. Then in the seventh, he would hit his second homer of the day, giving the Hens a 2-1 lead. Dylan Rosa would drive in an insurance run later in the inning, giving the Mud Hens a 3-1 lead after seven innings.

The runs kept on coming for the Mud Hens, as they scored three more in the eighth. Josh Lester would single to center. Then, Daz Cameron would hit his eighth homer of the season to score him and Lester. Brendon Davis would obtain his third hit of the game and advance to second after a throwing error pickoff attempt. Dustin Garneau would drive in Brendon Davis with a sacrifice fly to bring in the third run of the inning, and the Hens led 6-1.

The Toledo bullpen would shut down the St. Paul batters throughout the rest of the game. They would allow no hits, after Elvin Rodriguez only gave up one. Shea Spitzbarth would earn today's win, going three strong innings. He struck out three total batters. Nolan Blackwood would tally his fifth hold of the season, after a 1-2-3 inning. Then, Miguel Diaz would obtain two strikeouts in the ninth, after a 1-2-3 inning himself.

NOTABLE HITTERS:

Brendon Davis: 3-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R

Daz Cameron: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

NOTABLE PITCHERS:

Elvin Rodriguez: 4.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 2 K, HR

Shea Spitzbarth: W, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Miguel Diaz: 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens won today's ballgame, with a score of 6-1. They have improved to a 74-60 record, and will look to continue their winning ways, as they head to Indianapolis. The first game out of six will take place on Tuesday, at 6:45pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.