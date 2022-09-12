Brian Baumgertner to promote new chili cookbook at PNC Field Friday

MOOSIC, PA - Award-winning actor Brian Baumgartner is coming back to Scranton this week and will make a special appearance at PNC Field on Friday, September 16. Baumgartner is slated to appear for a Backyard BBQ at the Ballpark when the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox.

Baumgartner is promoting his new and highly-anticipated chili cookbook. Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World Recipes, which is set for release tomorrow from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania publisher Fox Chapel Publishing.

He will do a signing at Books-A-Million at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City from 3-5 P.M. on Friday before making his way to PNC Field. After throwing out a first pitch prior to the RailRiders 6:35 P.M. game against the WooSox, Baumgartner will be signing cookbooks on the Geisinger Plaza from 7-9 P.M.

Gates open at 5:30 Friday, and after the final out, fans will be entertained by the final fireworks show of the 2022 season.

Tickets and promotional information for the entire homestand, which begins tomorrow night at 6:35 P.M., are available online at swbrailriders.com.

