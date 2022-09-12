Luis Ortiz Named International League Pitcher of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians announced today that right- handed pitcher Luis Ortiz was named the International League Pitcher of the Week (Sept. 5-11) after he tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sept. 8 at Omaha.

Ortiz, 23, was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 1 and stunned in his second career Triple-A start last week. He yielded a pair of unearned runs and three walks while striking out nine, firing 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes and flashing triple digits throughout the game. It was the first time in his professional career that he exited a start without surrendering a hit.

The hard-throwing Dominican Republic native began the season with Altoona and went 5-9 with a 4.64 ERA (59er/114.1ip), 1.17 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 24 appearances (23 starts). At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, he ranked among Eastern League leaders in average against (3rd, .238), games started (T-3rd), strikeouts (4th), WHIP (4th), innings pitched (4th) and ERA (8th).

Ortiz was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 2, 2018. He is Indianapolis' first IL Pitcher of the Week since Mitch Keller from July 8-14, 2019.

