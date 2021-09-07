Woodpeckers Transform Ballpark to 'The Links at Segra Stadium'

September 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Woodpeckers are trading baseball bats for golf clubs as the ballpark turns into a 9-hole golf course called 'The Links at Segra Stadium' from October 1st through October 3rd. This event will provide a unique experience for golfers of all ages and abilities. The target-style course will feature nine tee boxes located throughout the outfield concourse. Each tee box will have a designated hole on the Segra Stadium playing surface that golfers will aim at.

The cost to play the course is $100.00 per group (maximum four golfers). Golfers will receive three shots per hole and will move along the outfield concourse to each tee box in numerical order as they play the course.

The field will have nine holes with flags cut into it. Each hole will lie in a larger "green" area that will be marked. Golfers will tee off from each of the nine platforms towards their designated hole. A scoring system will be implemented based on where your best ball lands on each hole in relation to its location. The longest hole is 135 yards. Players are asked to use appropriate golf clubs for the hole lengths. No drivers or woods are permitted. All golfers must provide their own clubs.

This year's event features new hole placements, tee box locations, a variety of hole distances, a tenth tee box for a 50/50 golf shot ($5 per ball) and even a sand shot. The best scores will be logged each day, and the top round at the end of the night will win prizes. However, all golfers will have the opportunity to win cash with a 50/50 hole at the end of the course. Anyone landing a ball on Segra Stadium's 'F' logo, will have their name entered to win. Half the proceeds will also benefit The Woodpeckers Foundation.

Golfers can pre-order food and beverage for their group. All orders must be made 24 hours in advance to the group's tee time. Food and beverage will also be available on-site at Healy's Right Field Bar.

To book your tee time for The Links at Segra Stadium, please visit our website at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.