Down East Wood Ducks Roster Move & Game Notes - at Carolina

The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

RHP Leury Tejada has returned from his rehab and has been reinstated from the 7-day IL, he will wear #8

RHP Teodoro Ortega has been placed on the 7-day IL

The Wood Ducks roster currently has 30 active players with 13 on the injured list. An updated roster is Down East Wood Ducks open a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. from Five County Stadium. The Wood Ducks will hand the ball to RHP Gavin Collyer (2-1, 3.63) to open the series and Carolina will counter with RHP Alexander Cornielle (0-0, 0.00)

FOUR ERROR EIGHTH PUSHES WOOD DUCKS TO BIG WIN: Thanks to a four-error eighth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 8-2, Sunday afternoon. Owen White finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 34-20 (.623) on the road this season, which is the best road record in the Low-A East. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 6-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 58-28 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (267) . Jayce Easley (67), Luisangel Acuña (40) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Alejandro Osuna (17), Angel Aponte (15), Keithron Moss (14), Xavier Valentin (12), and Thomas Saggese (11) have also been active on the base paths this season. Every member of the active roster has at least one stolen base.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 560 - 503 and 152 - 116 in the first two innings. Down East is 20-4 when they score first at home, and 48-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 34-20 road record and are 30-24 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have a 30-21 record overall, with a 7-8 record at home. Their green jersey owns the best winning percentage (.650) with a 13-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season. Their primary home (white) jersey owns a 14-12 record this season. The Wood Ducks have a winning record with every jersey except in their home whites.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. The Woodies finished off August as their best month of the season, going 17-9 (.653) with a team ERA of 4.35. Down East outscored their opponents 153-130.

BUT CAN THEY GET ON BASE?: The Wood Ducks have seen a lot of streaks this season. Although they're in the middle of the pack in the Low-A East in OBP (.339) the Woodies have seen some of their players reach some impressive on-base streaks. Jayce Easley (7/4 - 8/3) and Cristian Inoa (7/22 - 8/28) both have tallied a season-high is a 25-game on-base streak. Luisangel Acuña has four on-base streaks of 5+ and two of 10+ games, with his season-high at 16 straight games.

POTW: Nick Krauth tossed the first nine-inning complete game against Fayetteville on 8/28. For the second week in-a-row, Krauth was tabbed as the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week (8/31 - 9/5). He went six innings against Kannapolis on 9/4 and tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts. Krauth is the only Wood Duck to be named Low-A East POTW (8/24 - 9/29) & (8/31 - 9/5).

