2021 Dugout Theater Movie Experience Announced

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park invite guests to enjoy a Halloween family fun movie on the field for Dugout Theater Movie Experience on Friday, October 29th at SRP Park, featuring Hocus Pocus. The movie is slated to begin at 7:00pm, with gates opening at 6:00pm.

"Following on the success of the Dugout Theater Movie Experience from last year we are excited to host Hocus Pocus on the videoboard this Fall and kick off Jack-o-Latern Jubilee weekend in North Augusta," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This will be a fun evening allowing families across the CSRA to enjoy a family-friendly and spooky movie, delicious concessions plus we encourage kids to dress up to trick or treat on the concourse."

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in the outfield of SRP Park or in the lower level seating bowl. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Kids are encouraged to dress up to trick or treat on the concourse prior to the movie.

Tickets will go on-sale Tuesday, September 7th at 10am through www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or the SRP Park Box Office, no phone orders. No refunds or exchanges.

Dugout Theater Movie Experience Ticket Packages:

General Admission Seating (Field & Seating Bowl): $5 per person.

Children 3 and under are FREE

Family 4 Pack Package:

4 Tickets, 4 Boxes of Fresh Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola Beverages - $40

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater

Concessions will be available for Dugout Theater for guests to purchase including fresh popcorn, candy, adult beverages and other delicious ballpark fare. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Stadium Deck at $5 per car. For more information regarding parking for SRP Park events, click HERE to read more.

Join us for these other offseason events at SRP Park, to learn more visit: www.thesrppark.com:

Border Bash - Friday, September 17th -

Learn more or to purchase tickets visit: http://borderbash.net

CSRA Walk for Water at SRP Park - Saturday, October 2nd

Learn more or register: https://csrawalk4water.com

Indigo Road Presents - Shinedown with special guests Candlebox and Zero 9:36 - Thursday, October 7th

Learn more or to purchase tickets visit: bit.ly/ShinedownSRPPark

Complete Game Fall Classic Baseball Tournament - October 16th & 17th

More information visit: www.playpscg.com

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k, 5k - Saturday, November 27th

Learn more or to register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

8th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar & Toys for Tots Drive - Saturday, December 11th

Learn more or register to be a vendor: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market

