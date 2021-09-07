Kirian, Lara, Williams Join FredNats; Chu Promoted

September 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday a series of moves that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals roster. Left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian, right-handed pitcher Andry Lara, and catcher Steven Williams have been added to the FredNats from the FCL Nationals, left-handed pitcher Gilberto Chu was transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington, catcher Raudy Read has completed his rehab and returned to Triple-A Rochester, and right-handed pitcher Karlo Seijas and outfielder Braian Fernández have been placed on the development list.

Kirian, 22, was selected by the Nationals in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Louisville. He appeared in four games for the FCL Nationals, going 1-0 with a 5.40 earned run average in 7.2 innings. He will wear uniform number 38.

Lara, 18, was signed as an international free agent in 2019 out of Coro, Venezuela. Currently ranked the #5 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline, he went 3-2 with a 4.54 earned run average and 47 strikeouts in 39.2 innings for the FCL Nationals this season. He will wear uniform number 32.

Williams, 22, was selected by the Nationals in the 18th round of the 2021 Draft out of Auburn University. He batted .429 (6-for-14) with two home runs and five RBI in five games for the FCL Nationals. He will wear uniform number 4.

Chu, 23, went 3-0 with a 2.79 earned run average in 48.1 innings for the FredNats this season. The Panamá City, Panamá native made 15 relief appearances and four starts, including the first three innings of a combined no-hitter on August 14.

Read, 27, batted .273 in four games on rehab with the FredNats, including a three-run homer on September 3.

The active roster currently stands at 30, plus two players on the development list.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game series in Salisbury against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.