Salem Rings in September with First Sweep of the Season

September 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, VA - The Salem Red Sox (66-42) walked off the Fredericksburg Nationals (37-71) for the third time in the series on Sunday afternoon. Salem now has a two-game advantage over the Down East Wood Ducks for the second playoff spot in the Low-A East.

The Salem Red Sox played comeback kids again on Sunday afternoon. Fredericksburg got the scoring going in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Raudy Read to center field scoring Jacob Young. Salem fought back in the bottom half of the frame on a wild pitch from Michael Cuevas scoring Gilberto Jimenez to tie the game at one.

The two squads would go at it on the defensive end for the next two innings, but the offense was brought back in the fourth. The Nationals took their second lead of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field by Jaden Fien.

Nick Northcut responded in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to left field scoring Gilberto Jimenez tying the game at two. The Red Sox would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on Nick Decker and Nick Northcut big flies.

With a 4-2 lead, Salem had a chance to close things out in the top of the ninth but was not able to. The Red Sox surrendered the lead and three runs to the FredNats, on RBIs from Onix Vegan and Leandro Emiliani.

Down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth, Angel Maita delivered the game-tying blow on an RBI single to left field scoring Alex Erro tying the game at five and taking the game to extra innings.

In extras the Nationals came up empty in the top of the tenth, and the Red Sox won the game on a sacrifice fly from Gilberto Jimenez to center field scoring Ceddanne Rafaela.

Salem heads to Lynchburg to take on the Hillcats for a six game series and their last road trip of the season on Tuesday. First pitch of game one is at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 4:07 PM

Time of game: 3:03

Attendance: 1,574

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.